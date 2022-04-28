“She preaches every time she sings…” Marty Jones, MJ Arts
Marilyn Keller, inducted into the 2016 Jazz Society of Oregon Hall of Fame, is a 38-year veteran of music and stage performance in Jazz, Gospel, R&B, Pop and Theater. Her voice can be heard on multiple recordings, movie soundtracks and documentaries.
She appears frequently at clubs, festivals and holiday events throughout the Pacific Northwest and performs at the annual “Gospel Christmas with the Oregon Symphony” in Portland.
In 1997, Marilyn joined the Black Swan Classic Jazz Band, establishing a loyal following in the Dixieland and Ragtime scene. She has been the vocalist for the Augustana Jazz Quartet, performing weekly for 28 years, along with Ron Steen, Kevin Deitz and George Mitchell.
Marilyn’s career has taken her to Denmark, Sweden, Norway, The Netherlands, Spain, Australia, Russia and the UK. Since 2004, she has performed with the band, New Orleans Delight, based in Copenhagen, touring Denmark and Sweden every summer.
In 2017, Marilyn performed Darrell Grant’s Suite: “Step by Step - The Ruby Bridges Story”, for the Unitarian Universalist National Assembly in New Orleans and in 2019, at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, in Washington, DC.
Marilyn is currently an Adjunct Professor at Portland State University, teaching Vocal Jazz Improvisation. She’s also on the board of the Portland Symphonic Choir and Portland Jazz Composer’s Ensemble and is currently working with Darrel Grant on his “Sanctuaries” Jazz Opera.
She is dedicated to music education and conducts clinics and master classes for arts councils, as well as high school, middle school and grade school choirs and bands.
Marilyn will appear as part of the NCRD Spring Music Series on May 7 at 7:00 pm at the NCRD Performing Arts Center in Nehalem.
