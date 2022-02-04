Over 30 volunteers participated in Tillamook County Habitat for Humanity and Tillamook Bay Community College’s 5th annual MLK Service Day.
“To date Habitat has organized 96 people preforming 580 hours of volunteer work for Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service in Tillamook County,” Tillamook County Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Cami Aufdermaur said.
This year, the group focused on building sheds and other beautification at Tillamook Early Learning Center and Head Start including: arborist work, mulching, evasive species removal, moss removal, trip hazard prevention, garden weeding, fence hazard repairs, and adding pea gravel to walkaways and playgrounds.
“I could not believe the numbers of volunteers that came,” Tillamook Early Learning Center Lead Preschool Teacher Vanessa said. “They were all very humble and active. The gratitude that we felt and the support from the community was overwhelming.”
This year, the Community Action Team (CAT) also participated in the MLK Service Day. CAT, based out of St. Helens, provides services in Tillamook County and partners with non-profit organizations to address the causes and conditions of poverty in Northwest Oregon.
“The takeaway from the day, especially during these times, is that the community came out to support our mission, especially now more than ever, with some facilities not open because of Covid,” CAT Integrated Pest Management Coordinator Maintenance Specialist Neal Ryan Jones said. “Ultimately, it was just a great collaboration event. I am really hoping we can do this in the future on MLK Day.”
If you missed out on this volunteer day, Tillamook County Habitat for Humanity is currently looking for volunteers for their new house build in Hebo beginning in the next couple weeks.
“Habitat is very passionate about giving back to the community,” Tillamook County Habitat for Humanity Volunteer Coordinator Elizabeth Wipperman said. “We love having people who are willing to put in the work and are willing to learn. There’s really something for everyone. We really encourage folks to reach out and we’ll work together.”
Interested volunteers are encouraged to fill out an application on Tillamook County Habitat for Humanity’s website at tillamookhabitat.org.
