The Tillamook County 4-H Fashion Revue will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. in the skating rink auditorium on the Tillamook County Fairgrounds. All are welcome to attend!
Come see the sewing and crafting creations modeled on the runway by Tillamook County 4-H youth. Awards will be presented at the conclusion of the show.
A special call out to 4-H Alumni to attend and to join the show with their creations. For questions or additional information, contact Phyllis at 503-842-4964.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.