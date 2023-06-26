Oregon Cultural Trust
Photo: Oregon Cultural Trust

Greetings,It’s a question that has challenged parents of school-aged children for as long as there’s been a school year: how do we best strike the balance between fun and learning until they head back to the classroom in the fall?

For kids with learning differences, that summertime equilibrium can be crucial in maintaining the growth they’ve already made, while sustaining momentum for the years ahead.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

What are your plans for the Fourth of July?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

What are your plans for the Fourth of July?

You voted: