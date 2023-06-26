Greetings,It’s a question that has challenged parents of school-aged children for as long as there’s been a school year: how do we best strike the balance between fun and learning until they head back to the classroom in the fall?
For kids with learning differences, that summertime equilibrium can be crucial in maintaining the growth they’ve already made, while sustaining momentum for the years ahead.
Enter The Shadow Project, and its Summer Goal Setting Program, a free service for Tillamook-area K-8 students with learning challenges like dyslexia, ADHD, and autism to support kids’ confidence, motivation and behavior during the long days of summer. The Shadow Project is an Oregon nonprofit founded 25 years ago by a parent of a child who struggled with reading. Working with special education teachers, the organization developed a highly successful program that helps special needs students build skills for school and life success.
The four-week goal setting program is available in two sessions: the first runs June 20 to July 17; the second from July 25 to August 21. Session 2 is a special partnership of The Shadow Project and the Tillamook County Library. The Library and Shadow Project will host a special end-of program celebration for participants in August, with prizes and games. Space is limited, and early registration is encouraged.
“The Summer Goal Setting program offered by The Shadow Project is a key strategy in the Tillamook County Public Libraries’ efforts to support summer learning for children in our area,” said Melanie Hetrick, Children’s Librarian, Tillamook County Library. “Their programming will meet our families’ urgent needs for summer learning support and positive engagement.”
“Our summer program empowers parents to create a supportive, engaging summer for their child who learns differently,” said Sharon Juenemann, The Shadow Project’s executive director. When completed, kids will be equipped with the tools they need to continue making progress in reading, comprehension, paying attention, and behavioral development.”
The basic components of the sessions include:
• Parents/caregivers help their child set and work toward weekly goals
• Children earn “Shadow Bucks” for making progress and reflecting on goals
• Weekly emails containing all the materials needed, video resources, and one-on-one support for parents
• After the session, kids can pick out fun items from the “Shadow Store” filled with books, art supplies, and more
I believe a story about this Summer Goal Setting Program would be of interest to and a great resource your readers who are parents of children with learning differences. Please let me know if you would like more information or if I can help arrange an interview with someone about the program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.