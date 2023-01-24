Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Early in the morning, on January 1st, our dear friend and cousin, Gary Linn of Netarts, passed away leaving a huge hole in our hearts. Gary’s loves were his family and the ocean. He worked hard and fished harder.

Gary was my husband Dale’s older cousin and when they got together a flood of memories were shared and they talked for hours and hours. His wife, Ann, is just as nice. He left two children, Vanessa and David, and lots of grandkids. At the end, he was surrounded by his loved ones and joined our creator in heaven peacefully. Gary will truly be missed.

