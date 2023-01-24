Early in the morning, on January 1st, our dear friend and cousin, Gary Linn of Netarts, passed away leaving a huge hole in our hearts. Gary’s loves were his family and the ocean. He worked hard and fished harder.
Gary was my husband Dale’s older cousin and when they got together a flood of memories were shared and they talked for hours and hours. His wife, Ann, is just as nice. He left two children, Vanessa and David, and lots of grandkids. At the end, he was surrounded by his loved ones and joined our creator in heaven peacefully. Gary will truly be missed.
The very next day we received word that our dear friend, Jerry Raatz, had passed. He is one of Rockaway Beach’s own. Jerry was the funniest guy I have ever known and had a quick wit that left you giggling whenever he was around. We met Jerry and his wife Pansy through our mutual friends, Phyllis and Ruth, of The Float ice cream shop. Years ago Jerry was in my Rockatooter Kazoo Band every July 4th. If you ever went to the parade, Jerry was the fellow that had made a barrel horse costume that lifted its tail dropped tootsie rolls on the ground for the kids to pick up. Folks would roar when he lifted that tail. Rest in peace Jerry. Heaven is going to be a whole lot brighter with your humor!
As you know I LOVE playing my ukuleles by myself and with others, so I thought I would give you some information on how you too can learn how to play this fun little instrument…
Well, Steve Tackett has changed up the Salty Strings Ukulele Group of Rockaway Beach to be more inclusive for beginners, and it has been so much fun! They meet at the Rockaway Beach City Hall every other Tuesday for the classes and Steve is your teacher. He will show you the chords and within minutes you will actually be playing songs. The group has extra ukuleles there so if you don’t have one you can test drive to make sure it is for you. (I have very seldom met anyone that doesn’t love it.)
I have been playing for years and have met so many wonderful people. It is such a great way to make new friends. Now I take my uke everywhere I go and it truly brings people together with smiles on their faces. So, here it is in a nutshell. Where- the Rockaway Beach City Hall
Time- lessons and jamming from 1-3pm
Contact Steve at stephen111452@gmail.com or look up the Salty Strings Ukulele Group of Rockaway Beach on Facebook for the dates and any questions you may have!
That’s just a small taste of Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.