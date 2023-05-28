SUMMER IS HERE! The Board of directors and a couple of volunteers just got out of a productive meeting. We are excited about this event and ready to do our part of this Party Planning
We plan to be in the Parade on June 24th and Fair, August 9th. We had such a good time last year. We will be promoting the soon to be birthday party during both of those events. Each of Us have our tasks, we may stop by to speak to you about how you can help Save Hangar ‘B’. You will see us soon.
Julie and Gene have setup Oregon’s Summer Event Calendar and another TV ad on ESPN. We have a caterer for the banquet and Joel Baker will bring his band for the free afternoon of fun and games afternoon music.
It is our job to prepare you for August 19. You will see information posted, given to you personally and it will be the talk of the town. Put it on your calendar. Free family fun in the afternoon. Adults, save some energy for the live band of 17 members. Wear your dancing shoes and bring your partner. The banquet will be elegant and delicious. Two tickets will be included with the meal for wine, beer and non-alcoholic beverages. Before the banquet, you will have time to check out the silent auction and find a treasure or two to bid on. Remember, this is a fund-raising event. A good time to visit with friends and make new friends. It will be fun, get involved.
While you are in the hangar, take a good look. It needs a lot of TLC. The doors do not open properly. The roof leaks. The good thing is, we have planes and not boats stored and doors that open. This hangar is a challenge to the port. (My words not the port’s) “ What do we do for Hangar ‘B’? Do we sell it, tear it down, rent it or leave, as is.” We, the Friends of Tillamook Air Museum, have one goal for now: fix the leaks, repair the doors and then put on a new roof. The port recently spent a huge amount of money to do a structural report and estimation of costs. The estimate for repairing the leaks was $1.5 million.
There are several ways you could help: monetary donations, large or small, treat yourself and your partner to a lovely banquet; donate for the silent auction; board members; volunteers; and Information about your personal history with the hangar.
