Excellent article in March 21st Headlight Herald, regarding Hangar ‘B’ I know the Hanger and its condition is a concern for the Port of Tillamook Bay. That is why they created the Friends of the Tillamook Air Museum board. The friends’ board started out on a shoestring, with the purpose of finding and securing funding to make repairs to the Hangar. That is a huge job because we need a huge amount of money. We do not have Llike-Kind account to be eligible for millions of dollars in grants. The Port paid for a roof inspection. It leaks all along the monitor on top of this 1000-foot Hangar. The Report came back with an estimation of how much it will cost, $1.5 million.
I’m asking all of you in Tillamook County and beyond, don’t give up on us! We are hard- working and dedicated Board Members working to obtain the goals of the Friends of the Tillamook Air Museum. The museum is housed in this amazing building. It is one of the largest, all wood structures open to the public. This is history, help us to keep it alive.
