Hanger “B” is not just an old rusty building. It is part of our History for Tillamook County, State of Oregon and America. The question is, ‘WHERE WILL THE MONEY COME FROM TO MAKE THE NECESSARY REPAIRS” to Save Hangar ‘B’???
We, Americans did not experience the torpedo’s coming ashore from the enemy subs. The Blimps along all the coast lines of America were on watch to protect us. The Airships (Blimps) also protected and guided our shipping lanes at sea to keep them safe.
Many of the Europeans lost their historic buildings during World War II and wanted to restore those buildings for history’s sake. After the war there was no Grants or wealthy people to restore those buildings. The folks that lived in those war-torn countries repaired them without Government handouts. The people did on their own.
WE, ‘Friends of Tillamook Air Museum” are a Board of folks that are Historians and Love that old Rusty Building. This building is one of the largest all wood with steel and concrete support structures in the world. It is larger than Noah’s Ark. Our Hangar ‘B’ is over 1000 feet long, about 300 feet wide and almost 200 feet high. Go down the road to the skeleton of Hangar ‘A’. It will show you how big it really is. Best of all go inside Hangar ‘B’ and enjoy being in that awesome building and see the Museum. The Hangar and the Museum need each other, they are an amazing team.
Hangar ‘B’ is 80 years old in August. It is time to celebrate! We are planning a huge birthday party August 19, 2023, an all-day event. There will be games, events, interesting things for the kids to do in the afternoon, while parents can have a free day in the Museum and surprises along the way. In the evening be a part of the silent auction, a delicious meal, live music and dancing. Sounds like fun, I can hardly wait.
Back to my original question 11Where will the money come from?” To begin with it needs to come from us, all of us! WE, Friend’s need a substantial amount of money to win those State or Federal Grants.
Our largest need right now is to make repairs to the monitor and sheeting on top of the hanger. This is not a small little leak, remember how long it is? It leaks hundreds of gallons every time it rains.
If we don’t fix this leaking roof, this building will not last. That means, a large part of OUR History was washed away. Hangar “B” will look like Hangar “A”!!! Yes, this is a Fund Raising Event.
How much do you care, will you HELP? We need more Board Members, Volunteers, Donation, whatever and however you would like to be involved. You can call Carolyn Decker 503-801-0935, Gene Kyniston 971-331-6963 and/or email address: fotamairmuseum@gmail.com
