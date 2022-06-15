Oh my, oh my gosh! The updates to our Rockaway Beach July 4th celebration “Celebrate Together Again” are coming in quickly!
July 4th is a holiday that is near and dear to my heart, no matter where I am, but July 4th in Rockaway Beach is dazzling and everybody needs to experience one at least once in their lifetime. Ours is a town where you get a taste of small town patriotism and lots of Americana.
This column is going to be a long one, but it is information that definitely needs to be shared ASAP. Hold on to your hats, here goes. Ready, set, sparkle!
First off, for the most perfect celebration ever, we need volunteers, lots of them. Speaking from personal experience, Dale and I have done this in the past. It is so much fun, and we have met so many folks from our community, plus you are serving the community and hardly notice that it is work. The Parade Volunteer Coordinator is Robin Swain. She has many duties, but mostly she will answer any questions you have.
There are three volunteer stations. 1. The Wayside Information Booth, 2. Parade Check-in/ Start Booth and 3. Parade Route (Traffic Monitors.) They also need volunteers for the Solve Beach Cleanup which will be Tuesday July 5th. Does any or all of that sound good to you? If it does, don’t be shy, just raise your hand and jump right in. Contact Robin for all the details. She will schedule you and the rest will be loads of fun! Email Robin at rockawayvolunteers1@gmail.com.
Okay, hopefully that is covered. Now onto getting your parade applications in! I want to thank our City Council for approving our July 4th parade and Laura Schmitt for taking on the task to coordinate our parade and events of the day. The parade theme is ‘Celebrate Together Again.’ The city is seeking parade entries for our Fourth of July parade, which begins at 11am. The applications are online. You can download your PDF at tinyurl.com/2022ParadeApp. Fill it out and email it to oregoncoasteventco@gmail.com. If you have questions, call Laura at 503 606 6094. I know, I am old fashioned too. I prefer to just do my applications in person, but this is the new way of doing things. Hopefully Laura can help you through the process if you find it difficult. Dale, Amber and I had the award winning Rockatooter Kazoo Band for 16 years in our Rockaway Beach Parade. Oh my gosh, the fun we had! Put on your thinking cap. Do something fun and join the parade folks. It is really rewarding.
Just a little preview of July 4th. The parade will be the same route as in the past. Check-in will be at the Neahkanie District Office on N. 3rd. The parade will travel down 3rd to Coral, Coral to Anchor, Anchor to the US Bank parking lot, through the lot to Hwy 101, 101 down to City Hall, turn left, and disband at the Lions Club.
NO CANDY THROWING IS ALLOWED FROM VEHICLES! The parade entries may have ‘walkers’ with them that pass the candy out individually. Keep our kids safe folks!
There is an addition to our community events this Fourth of July. Laura Schmidt is the creator of this delightful contest. There is a ‘Porch Parade!’ You may ask what that means. I know I did. Well, it is simply a porch-decorating contest. Rockaway Beach residents and businesses are being asked to decorate your porches, front yards and storefronts. The judging will take place on July 1st, so plan to
decorate before then. The rules of the Porch Parade are as follows.
#1 Register! And it’s free. Register online. The email and phone number I wrote above is where to register. Once you have registered, you will be added to the Porch Parade Map. The website for this map is https://tinyurl.com/RBPorchParadeMap. (Boy, I sure hope I am getting all these websites and emails right.)
#2 Decorate your porch with red, white and blue… super patriotic. The decorating must be done by noon on Friday, July 1st and remain decorated until Tuesday, July 5th. Please folks, be family friendly. (That should be a no-brainer…giggle) If you don’t have a porch, decorate whatever you do have; a lawn, the sidewalk, your window. Well, this is a time to be creative.
#3 Explore, Celebrate, Share. Walk around town and enjoy. Take pictures of your favorites and email them to the above email. Tag your faces on social media and share our town’s patriotism with the world. Let’s get the entire community involved.
The Porch Parade Rules are as follows. “On July 1st judges will individually drive through the city to review the best and most creative porches. Unleash your creativity, bring a smile to the community, and show your red, white and blue spirit!”
I mentioned our Volunteer of the Year in my last guest column. It is Cindy Gregory. I haven’t met Cindy, but if anyone needs help or any help needs to be done, Cindy is there. She was responsible for starting Hunter’s Helpers to benefit Jeff Hunter and his wife during his battle with ALS. Cindy also takes care of the flowers at the caboose. She started up the Rockaway Renaissance Artists. Yup, Cindy is the perfect Volunteer of the year.
I just got the update on who our Grand Marshal is. Congratulations to Annie Lowman, retired Neahkahnie School Secretary and Lions Club member whose nickname is the “Carmel Corn Queen.” She also volunteers her time to the Lions Weenie Wagon where you can get a hot dog, giant kielbasa, caramel corn or giant dog while supporting our local Lions Club! And you can also catch her in the Lions kitchen on Bingo nights. Congrats again Annie! (Hmmm, I need to get more involved! What an awesome honor!)
The Lions Club kids games on the beach begin at noon. Their “Fun Day at the Beach” is simply a plethora of fun! And speaking about the Weenie Wagon in the last paragraph, their wagon will be at the wayside Friday through Monday, July 4th weekend.
Another fun event, my daughter’s personal favorite, is the entertaining and hilarious 15th Annual Weiner Dog Nationals. It is held at the Phyllis Baker City Park. They don’t just have Weiner Dog Races but they have All Breed Races. There will be hot dogs, T-shirts and more. This is a charity event that will benefit the Tillamook Animal Shelter. Registration is at noon and the races begin at 1pm. It is such a riot and great family fun!
And now, most important of all! The Rockaway Beach fireworks begin at dusk. There will be dazzling explosions of glittery fireworks! Grab a seat on the beach and know that your July 4th 2022 is complete!
And, now for other newsy tidbits.
Former ‘Chief Ed’ of the Rockaway Police Department let me know that if you visit the Tillamook County Library between now and June 27th, you will be able to enjoy the International Police Museum’s display honoring the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Posse. It is located on the second floor. Drop by when you go shopping in Tillamook. It looks awesome!
Last but not least. There is a birthday party for John Luce. He is celebrating his 90th. If you know John, drop by the Lions Club Hall on Sunday, July 3rd from 1-4pm. This is the year to celebrate and party. Yeah!
The community as well as my husband and I have lost a good man, Ole Olsen. Dale and I got to know Ole and his wife through mutual friends, Phyllis and Ruth at The Float…. You must remember, the little pink house in downtown Rockaway. I asked his daughter, Deb Gates Lafave Weissenfluh, for a bit of information on Ole, and it is so perfect that I decided not to sugarcoat it.
“After retiring from more than 31 years in the USCG, Ole and Deanna made their home in Rockaway Beach in the early 80’s. They moored their boat, the Deanna K in the Garibaldi Marina where they were active in sport and commercial fishing. Ole spent a great deal of time taking friends and family fishing. Crossing the Tillamook Bar always made those trips a special adventure for all! To say Ole was very active in selling advertisements for the East West Shriner publication is indeed an understatement (as many friends and business owners know!) Ole was a staple at the morning coffee group and often times at the afternoon coffee. His stories were legendary and he will be missed by all his Rockaway Beach friends and neighbors!” RIP Ole.
As I finish this guest column, I just got a bit of last minute news from Mayor Sue Wilson. Our retired Chief Charlie Stewart just passed away. Please keep him and his family in your prayers. May you rest in peace. Thank you for all you did for our community.
That’s just a small taste of Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!” (Boy, writing this felt so good!)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.