Each year, there are numerous occasions that adults give gifts to underage youth. Popular occasions include birthdays, coming to age celebrations, religious observances, cultural observances, and graduations. Regardless of the occasion, it is important for adults to gift responsibly. One-way adults can do this is to abstain from gifting underage youth lottery products. These products introduce youth to gambling and can increase their risk of developing a problem with gambling later in life. Continue reading this short FAQ to learn more.
What are ways that youth gamble?
Youth gamble in many of the same ways that adults gamble. Some common ways that youth gamble are dares, games of skill, loot boxes (video games), bingo, sports, strategy games, or lottery products.
Lottery products? They are for adults, how are youth getting them?
Each year, there are some adults who purchase lottery products for underage youth. Many of these adults are well meaning and do not understand that these gifts introduce youth to gambling and can increase their risk of future problems with gambling.
Should I be concerned about underage gambling?
Yes, underage gambling is something that adults should be concerned about. According to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA), there are an estimated 6,000 Oregon youth who are at risk of problem gambling or currently experiencing problem gambling.
What is problem gambling?
Problem gambling can be thought of as any gambling behaviors that cause negative consequences in a person’s life, or in the lives of those they care about.
What are some of the consequences of problem gambling?
Common consequences of problem gambling are relationship strain, financial hardship, increased sadness, loss of productivity (at school and work), and increased substance use.
That’s interesting, is there a place I can learn more about the consequences?
Yes, one resource I recommend is the OHA’s document ‘Impacts of Problem Gambling on Public Health’. This document can be found on www.oregon.gov.
What are the warning signs of gambling?
Common warning signs include loss of financial resources, withdrawal from family or friends, loss of interest in activities that do not involve gambling (clubs, sports, and hobbies), missing possessions, and increased interest in gambling.
My child opened a card from a family friend that had a lottery product inside. What should I do?
If your child receives a lottery product, it is important to have a conversation with your child about the gift.
Here are some things to include in the conversation:
• Let your child know that there is an age requirement for lottery products.
• Inform them that they do not meet the requirement.
• Let them know that the age requirements are designed to reduce harm.
• Provide examples of consequences of underage problem gambling.
• Let them know that you don’t approve of underage gambling.
• Make family rules regarding gambling clear.
• Let them know that they can come to you if they have questions.
Should I talk to the person who gifted the lottery product?
Yes, it would be beneficial to talk to them. Thank them for thinking of your child but let them know that your child does not meet the minimum age requirement and cannot use the gift.
I occasionally gamble, are there any guidelines that I can follow to reduce my risk of developing a problem with gambling?
Yes, I encourage any adult who gambles to create responsible guidelines to reduce the risk. Here are a few guidelines to consider: set a time limit, set a dollar limit, don’t gamble to escape pain, never gamble to improve your mood, never gamble with money that is set aside for other purposes, abstain from using substances while gambling, and create a healthy life balance. Additional responsible guidelines can be found on the Oregon Problem Gambling Resource website(www.opgr.org).
I need to pick up a gift for a family friends’ child, are there any tips for selecting an age-appropriate gift?
Three questions that can help you select an age-appropriate gift are: “Is there an age requirement for this gift?”, “Is this gift age appropriate?”, and “Would their guardian approve of this gift”?
Are there any gifts that I can pick up locally?
Yes, there are many gifts that can be picked up locally. Here are some to consider:
• Gift certificate for a movie theater, store, or restaurant
• Gift certificate for a lesson (art, surfing, music, dance, swimming, etc.)
• Comfort items (blankets or stuffed animals)
• Clothing, shoes, or toiletries
I hope that this article was helpful to you, please feel free to reach out to me if you have questions at Janeanek@tfcc.org.
