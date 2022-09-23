Well, just like that, summer is coming to a close and with it the Tillamook Farmers Market season. This Saturday, Sept. 24, is our season finale. You can join us from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the corner of Laurel Avenue and Second Street. Tillamirimba will be playing from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the Seafood Stock Up is happening on the south end of the Market that day as well.
What’s the Seafood Stock Up? It’s your chance to stock up your freezer with locally-caught seafood you can enjoy all year long. Just place your order through Food Roots at www.foodrootsnw.org and then pick it up at the Tillamook Farmers Market from 9 -2 on Sept. 24. If this is your first time ordering through their online marketplace you will have to create an account to place your order.
Then, while you’re at the Market picking up your seafood you might as well grab some fresh vegetables perfect for canning and getting your pantry ready for winter. We have so much colorful, delicious produce still from Josi Farms, Pitch n Plow Farms, ZM Family Farm, Brickyard Farms, Fawcett Creek Farm, McMurphey’s Microgreens, and Miami Foley Farm. Don’t forget to stock up on smoked cheeses from SeaSmoked Foods, and peanut brittle from Sweet Treats by George (it makes great holiday gifts!).
Speaking of holidays, we have all kinds of unique gift ideas as the holidays approach. Find hand-made wind chimes, fragrant soaps, hand-sewn aprons and blankets, bottles of gourmet olive oil, candles, wine, jewelry, healing creams made with essential oils, and more. There is something for everyone! I encourage you to think about your holiday shopping a little early and support these small businesses and artisans while you can.
A huge shout out to the Tillamook Creamery and TLC, a Division of Fibre Federal Credit Union for being our premier sponsors this year. If you’ve brought your kids and enjoyed the $2 Kids Bucks, or painted rocks at the craft table, you can thank these wonderful sponsors for making it all happen.
And of course, thank you to all my vendors who show up rain or shine to make our market one of the best on the coast. Thank you to Bewley Creek Woodworking for always going the extra mile; PNW Life for sharing your amazing art with us; Faraway Mushroom Madness for adding some whimsey to our vendor lineup; Bamford Bakery for the BEST brownies ever; Phil at Pacific Restaurant for joyfully carrying my speakers back and forth; and everyone in between. You are all my favorite.
What a treat it’s been to get to see everyone and welcome you every Saturday to the market. I will miss seeing all my regulars (I’m looking at you, Jessie) and hope to see you again next year. It is truly one of my greatest pleasures to get to manage this vibrant, home-town market. Come say hi (and goodbye) this Saturday for our season finale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.