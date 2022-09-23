Farmers Market

Well, just like that, summer is coming to a close and with it the Tillamook Farmers Market season. This Saturday, Sept. 24, is our season finale. You can join us from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the corner of Laurel Avenue and Second Street. Tillamirimba will be playing from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the Seafood Stock Up is happening on the south end of the Market that day as well.

 What’s the Seafood Stock Up? It’s your chance to stock up your freezer with locally-caught seafood you can enjoy all year long. Just place your order through Food Roots at www.foodrootsnw.org and then pick it up at the Tillamook Farmers Market from 9 -2 on Sept. 24. If this is your first time ordering through their online marketplace you will have to create an account to place your order.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

With inflation so high, are you still donating to non-profits and community organizations?

You voted:

Online Poll

With inflation so high, are you still donating to non-profits and community organizations?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.