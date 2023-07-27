Don Allgeier

As summer kicks off, the Tillamook County Library is already buzzing with excitement about summer reading programs and the first events on the new outdoor stage. However, there’s even more to look forward to as we embark on our new strategic 5-year plan, which aims to shape our efforts in serving the communities of Tillamook County until the end of 2027. The plan, adopted in June by the citizen-led Tillamook County Library Board, was crafted based on valuable feedback received through online and in-person listening sessions, as well as annual community surveys.

First and foremost, I’d like to express my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who provided feedback and contributed to the development of this plan. Your insights have been important in charting the course for our library’s future. Our plan revolves around three core priorities: lifelong learning, access to library services, and inclusion and respect. These pillars will remain the cornerstones of our endeavors in the years to come, guiding the allocation of our time and resources. Additionally, we will review and update our implementation plan annually to ensure we remain responsive to the evolving needs of our community.

