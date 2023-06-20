Ross Tomlin

Ross Tomlin

The middle of June is always a very special time at TBCC. It is our annual graduation ceremony and this year it was held on Friday, June 16 at 5:30 pm in the TBCC parking lot. It was the third graduation in a row that we have had outside on campus and the weather has cooperated for us every time! We had a large crowd of family and friends of the graduates join us for the ceremony.

This year’s graduating class included 72 credit and non-credit students who earned an impressive 100 degrees and certificates. Of those graduates, 9 earned an Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer degree; 20 earned an Associate of Science (AS) degree; 25 earned a General Studies degree; 4 earned an Associate of Applied Science degree; and 15 earned various certificates in Career-Technical Education programs.

