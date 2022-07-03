The streets will be paved in red, white and blue,
A July 4th spectacular and a star spangled you!
Our parade will begin at 11am,
The rhythms and music will be close to the sand.
But candy is not to be tossed from your car,
Walkers can hand them to the kids, just don't propel from afar.
At noon parade goers can boogie to the Phyllis Baker Park,
To sign up for 'Weiner Dog Nationals' where you will hear giggles and barks.
I promise your pups will have waves of fun,
And your family will find our town is the best under the sun.
The Lions invite you to their ‘Fun Day on the Beach,’
And at the wayside you will relish your hot dogs within reach.
There will be glittery blasts at the end of the day,
Folks, enjoy Rockaway, we will ‘Rock you' all the way!!
Oh yeah, it is almost here. I will give you a quick rundown of the events of the day. Take notes and have fun!
JULY 4TH
11am- Our Parade!! Give extra claps to our Grand Marshal, Annie Lowman and our Volunteer of the Year, Cindy Gregory. They are both what helps make our community great!
1pm- The Weiner Dog Races! ( 15th Annual Firecracker Nationals)
1:45- Lions Club ‘Fun Day on the Beach' ( Meet up behind St. Mary's Catholic Church)
10pm- Fireworks on the Beach!
Go to the wayside for Lions Hot Dog Sales and more…
And don't forget to walk around town and enjoy the “Porch Parade.”
JULY 5TH
9am- Solve Beach Cleanup. Check in at the wayside. Help clean our beaches with friends and family.
1am-3pm- Join the Salty Strings Ukulele Group at our City Hall. All instruments are welcome!
What fun! My favorite holiday. There's so much to do. Happy 4TH OF July!
That's just a small taste of Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
