Shoppers waited in line outside the new Grocery Outlet in Tillamook Thursday, June 24, enjoying live music and waiting for the long-awaited grand opening of the bargain market. The store is located at 2055 N. Main Ave.
The Tillamook City Planning Commission approved the proposed site plan for a Grocery Outlet location at a meeting in October 2018. The proposed 18,000 square-foot store, located between Roby’s on Hwy 101 and the Coastal Plaza, needed to pass permits, such as a water quality permit that was passed in March 2020 from the Oregon Department of Quality.
Cheers of the community followed a ribbon cutting by the Tillamook Area Chamber of Commerce, as citizens got ready to be the first shoppers to walk the aisles of the new store.
Stephen and Tamara Tuttle, the store’s independent owner-operators, have lived in Nehalem for 25 years. Four years ago, they left their careers in the grocery business after their kids graduated from high school and left for college.
“I worked for Fred Meyer for the last 26 years,” Stephen said. “I learned a lot. I left there and took some time off and then we discovered Grocery Outlet.”
Tamara said she helped build the Boars Head brand for 12 years. She also has experience working in restaurants and customer service.
“We found out about the store four years ago and we went through the recruiting process and training process and spent the last two years in Federal Way and owned that store up there with the intent to get back home,” Tamara said.
During the ribbon cutting, a $1,000 check donation was presented from Stephen and Tamara to Habitat for Humanity. Tamara said through interviews for Grocery Outlet, a lot of people saw owning a home as out of reach. The Tuttle’s love what Habitat for Humanity is doing, bringing people together to build homes.
Tamara said they are also looking to hold community days, partnering with Habitat for Humanity for employees to take four hours paid time off to volunteer in the community, such as park cleanups.
“A lot of them have already volunteered at Habitat,” Tamara said of the employees.
The employees are local residents and some have worked together before, Stephen added.
Tamara and Stephen hope to create a positive workplace and see the store as a family environment.
“They feel a connection with us,” Tamara said of the employees. “We look at them as family.”
Tamara and Stephen hope to give their employees the tools they need to do bigger and better things, whether they work their way up to own a Grocery Outlet store, or move on somewhere else.
