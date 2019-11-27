The strong low moved into Crescent City, California last evening bringing high gusty winds and plenty of snow to our neighbors to the south and southeast. The low continues to move inland and is weakening but still bringing snow to eastern Oregon and the snow was and is impacting travel in south central and eastern Oregon.
As for us today, the clearing should slowly make its was in from the northwest later this afternoon and the winds should become northerly 5-10 with the high up near 47 this afternoon. With mostly clear skies tonight and the strong, dry east winds 10-15 gusting to 20, the low should sink to around 29 putting the windchill in the teens.
For Thanksgiving we can expect a sunny day but the winds becoming easterly 10-15 gusting to 25, the high near 44. Look for another cold night with the east winds still 10-15, the low drops to near 27, windchill still in the teens.
Friday the winds begin to ease, still easterly 5-10, highs near 45, decreasing and becoming more southerly ahead of another low pressure area moving towards the area from the southwest Friday night, so, some frost is possible, lows near 27.
Saturday we have a chance of snow as the temperatures fall below freezing again and we have some moisture from a weak low moving over the area. The question is, will the precipitation hit before the temperatures get close to 32. With about a 30% chance of precipitation after the sun goes down, there is a chance we could get down close to freezing and thus see low level snow Saturday night but the temperatures will be on the rise overnight, pulling the snow level up with it, climbing to near 900’ by midnight, continuing to 2300’ early Sunday morning.
Look for rain Sunday morning then rainshowers Sunday night into Monday, becoming more widely scattered Monday night into Tuesday, highs next week around 50, lows in the mis 30s.
Reminder: Warming Center Open
C.A.R.E. is pleased to share that the Tillamook Warming Center will be open November 27, 28, and 29 due to the expected cold temperatures. The center is located at the First Christian Church at 2203 4th Street in Tillamook. The open hours are from 8pm to 7am. Please post this opening and share with anyone you know that could benefit from a safe place to stay tonight.
