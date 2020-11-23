Despite a pandemic, finding our grounding through tradition continues. This year, throughout Goodwill’s Pacific Northwest stores, Goodwill has distributed hundreds of thousands of Christmas décor items, themed apparel, festive linens, housewares, books and music to help you celebrate. Cute, classic, trendy, traditional—Goodwill is your at-home holiday hub for every style, theme, or price point.
“From artificial Christmas trees to ornaments to ugly Christmas sweaters, we are ready to offer low-cost holiday to the community members of Tillamook,” said Roger Fulop, Tillamook Store manager.
While many of us will spend Christmas Day in our own space, eating a meal of our own making instead of Mom’s, the table can be all yours. Of all donation categories Goodwill Industries of the Columbia Willamette receives, housewares is number two on the list. That means your table’s story can be both detailed and thrifty.
Whether your crafty impulse tends towards the unexpected in pastels and sage – or you choose to design using a wreath, ornaments and staggered candles – the centerpiece is the springboard for all that will surround it. Make sure your napkins, drinking glasses and cutlery are representative of the overall look and feel. Even if it’s just a table for two - it shows you care. Goodwill has new items every day.
“Our donors are so generous. Throughout the day, a unique selection of beautiful Christmas treasures is being put on our stores shelves,” said Chuck Pearsall, Goodwill Industries of the Columbia Willamette Western District manager.
If cooking is on you this year, but you lack the right kitchen tools, Goodwill’s selection is rich. Their dozens of Pacific Northwest Goodwill stores are filled with solutions such as roasters, pots, pans, bakeware, knives and mixing bowls, platters, blenders, toasters, mixers and espresso makers. There are also cookbooks of various styles.
Go traditional or get creative. At Goodwill, you are encouraged to buy secondhand to protect the planet and your pocket.
About Goodwill Industries of the Columbia Willamette: Goodwill Industries of the Columbia Willamette operates retail stores, outlet locations, two online shopping sites, and attended donation centers. Donations and purchases fund Goodwill’s free job services programs and we’re proud to be good environmental stewards with our award-winning recycling and salvage operations. Founded in Portland in 1927, today GICW serves communities in Northwest and Central Oregon and Southwest Washington. Learn more at meetgoodwill.org and on social media using @meetgoodwill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.