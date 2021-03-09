The Monday Musical Club of Tillamook, in consultation with the Glenn Miller Orchestra and Tillamook High School, has rescheduled the Glenn Miller Orchestra Concert that was planned for March 2021 until March 27, 2022. The concert was originally scheduled for March 2020, but was delayed due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We're incredibly disappointed. That goes without saying," said Adam Schwend, cultural events director for the Monday Musical Club. "Tillamook High School has not yet opened their facilities to community organizations, and since the Don Whitney Auditorium is the only facility in the county that can accommodate the technological requirements of this concert, we had no other choice. In addition to that, the Glenn Miller Orchestra had postponed their tour of which our concert was a part. They were willing to try and do a one-off concert for us if we really, really had to make it happen this year, but the logistics would have been terrible for everyone."
The Monday Musical Club worked with the Glenn Miller Orchestra and Tillamook High School to reschedule the concert again, this time for March 27, 2022. All tickets for the originally scheduled date in 2020 as well as the first rescheduled date in 2021 will be honored. However, those who don't feel comfortable holding on to their tickets or simply don't want to do so can have their money refunded.
Paper tickets can be mailed to PO Box 983, Tillamook, OR 97141 for a full refund. Those who purchased their tickets online can contact Adam Schwend at apschwend@gmail.com for a full refund.
"We really hope everyone will stick with us and hold on to their tickets," said Schwend. "When we can all finally come together, this is going to be an amazing show."
