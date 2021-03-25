Girl Scout Cookie lovers in Oregon and SW Washington have just a few days left to stock up on Thin Mints®, Samoas® and other favorites before the 2021 Girl Scout Cookie Program comes to an end on Sunday, March 28. The cookie program—the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world—funds life-changing programs, experiences, and learning for local girls and Girl Scout troops all year long.
In the final days of the program, Girl Scout Cookie customers can choose from a variety of purchasing options:
Online Ordering
Customers can order online from a local Girl Scout troop for direct shipment to their homes or donation to Meals on Wheels People. Girl Scouts of Oregon and Southwest Washington is offering $5 off shipping for orders of eight or more packages via Digital Cookie. Donated cookies do not incur a shipping fee.
Grubhub Ordering – Contactless Delivery or Customer Pickup
In Albany, Eugene and Portland, customers can order via Grubhub for contactless delivery or customer pickup. Local Girl Scouts manage the Grubhub eCommerce platform and pack each order, learning valuable business skills in the process. A Grubhub promotion is offering a free box of Girl Scout Cookies with an order of three or more boxes, while promotion lasts.
In-Person Booths
Though pandemic conditions have prevented in-person cookie booths for much of the season, recent improvements and county re-openings mean booths—while rare—are possible in some areas. Customers can find available booths by typing their zip code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder.
Despite challenges this year, thousands of local girls are building skills, learning and having fun through participation in the Girl Scout Cookie Program. 100 percent of the proceeds from the Girl Scout Cookie Program stay local, powering essential leadership development programming and meaningful community impact.
About the Girl Scout Cookie Program
A little more than a century ago, Girl Scouts began participating in what would evolve into the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world: the Girl Scout Cookie Program. The program helps girls fund life-changing experiences and learning for themselves and their troops all year long, while gaining valuable life skills like goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics. To learn more about the history of the Girl Scout Cookie Program, visit girlscouts.org.
