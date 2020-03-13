It has been said that only those who are willing to make great sacrifices to perpetuate the lives and achievements of others have the qualities essential for true greatness.
I have spent my entire adult life learning everything possible about my ancestors. From that which I have learned, my ancestors had no celebrity, they had no fame, they had no grand reputation worthy of recognition. No man or woman among them made a great scientific discovery. Not one of them was a great statesmen or leader of some exciting political cause. None served as a military general winning some historic battle for freedom. No one of them ever spoke before a crowd of people influencing social change. As far as I know, no one ever published some great literary work or left an exceptional work of art. Were it not for the heritage they so willingly passed on to their posterity, they may never be remembered in history. Their greatness, however, is solidified in that they made great sacrifices to perpetuate our lives and achievements. They sacrificed and labored not solely for their own benefit, but that we may have the comforts we so richly enjoy.
I am often asked why I am so enthusiastic about family history, genealogy and ancestral research. The following is my best attempt to answer the question adequately:
There is at least one of us in every family. It appears that some of us have a calling to find the ancestors. Some are called to discover the lineage, and to put flesh on the ancestral bones. Some are called to put faces to the names and to turn otherwise tedious data into persons of value. Some are called to tell the family story, and to feel that somehow those who went before us know and approve. Doing ancestral research is not merely the unemotional act of gathering birth, marriage, and death dates. Instead it is an act of breathing life into all who went before us. Ancestral research is an artistic expression of creating a portrait of the life of an ancestor. We are the storytellers of the tribe. Every tribe or family should have one. In genealogical terms, an ancestor is often identified by a name followed by birth and death dates set in parentheses, e.g. Elijah Malin (1774 - 1857). Ancestral research is discovering the life and story represented by the “dash” between the birth and death dates. Those who have gone before us are crying out; tell our stories. I am called to tell their stories. That is why I do ancestral research.
I once stooped down and drank water from a creek that ran through a farm in Dover, Strafford County, New Hampshire which was once owned by my seventh great-grandfather Richard York in 1642. I cannot express the profound sentimentality, but at that moment I felt an immense connection to him that thrilled me to the very core of my soul. I have often created similar feelings simply by discovering a new snippet of an ancestor’s life. Each morsel of data adds to the portrait. Many times, while conducting ancestral research, I have felt in some way that there was an ancestor close by urging me to learn of him or her, and to tell his or her story? That is why I do ancestral research.
In finding my ancestors, I somehow find myself. There are heroes in the stories. These are people who faced the challenges of life and made it through. These both great and simple people had successes, failures, happiness, sorrows, and died without notoriety. The sense of intergenerational relatedness to these heroes seems to serve the purpose of making me more resilient. Their lives and grit strengthen me. Ordinary families can be special because we each have a history no other family has. Every family has a story that no one else has. I am called to tell the family story. That is why I do ancestral research.
It goes beyond just documenting the facts. It goes beyond finding tranquility at an ancestor’s gravesite, thinking the bones here are bones of my bones and flesh of my flesh. It goes to gratitude in what my ancestors could accomplish, how they contributed to what and where I am today. It goes to respecting their hardships and losses, their successes, their character, their grit, and their resoluteness. It goes to personal veneration for the fight they fought to make and keep us a free nation. It goes to a profound appreciation for the steadfastness and tenacity they displayed in living by biblical principles and being faithful to God. It goes to a deep and immense understanding that they were doing it for me, that I might be born who I am, and that I might remember them. I do ancestral research to remember and to honor them.
Many times, I have silently told my ancestors; you have a wonderful posterity; you would be so pleased with what we have done with your heritage. In turn, I overwhelmingly feel that I am immeasurably grateful for them, grateful for every one of them. That is why I do ancestral research.
I research with resolve, detail, care, and scribing each fact of their existence, because without them I would not be. Today, I do the research so that I might tell the story of my ancestors because I was called to do so.
If you are interested in learning more about this fascinating hobby of genealogy, family history, and ancestral research, join me at Tillamook Bay Community College in an 11-week beginning genealogy community education course from April 3rd through June 12th, 3:00 – 4:30 pm each Friday. Contact TBCC at https://tillamookbaycc.edu/ to register. We will focus on developing solid research and organizational skills to properly analyze genealogical sources and records. We will cover the basics of getting started, vital records, census records, land records, internet genealogy sources, and DNA (genetic genealogy). The course combines both classroom and practical hands-on research experience.
