The Garibaldi Museum has welcomed Serena Fanning as their new Executive Director. Serena started at the Museum in December and her current goal is to allow the museum to be opened on a more regular basis during the week from Thursday to Monday, as well as being opened during the winter months.
Serena has come to Tillamook from Colorado where she was a museum manager for the Grand County Historical Society’s Pioneer Village Museum. She was selected in an extensive, nationwide search by the Garibaldi Museum’s Board of Directors. Chris Bacon, Board Chair, said of Serena, “We interviewed almost two dozen applicants from as far as Florida and even Malaysia. But when we met Serena, we knew she was a good fit. We are very excited to see how Serena will take our museum into the virtual age.”
One of Serena’s favorite quotes is from Walt Disney: “We keep moving forward, opening new doors, and doing new things, because we’re curious and curiosity keeps leading us down new paths.”
“It was an available opportunity and curiosity that brought me to Oregon. I have loved every minute of being here so far. I have enjoyed the people, the climate and, of course, my job. Sometimes curiosity leads us to where we were always meant to be all along,” said Serena when asked what brought her to Garibaldi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.