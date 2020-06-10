The Garibaldi Museum will begin a slow phase-in of regular hours starting June 11, Thursdays through Mondays, from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Appointments are not required but are preferred, and visitors with appointments will be given priority over drop-ins.
The Museum will be limiting admissions to 10 people in the building at any one time, so if visitors seek admission while others are in the building, they will be asked to wait in their cars until the previous visitors leave and we have time to sanitize the public areas and restrooms. Appointments can be made by calling 503.322.8411 and leaving name, contact information, the date and time requested and the number of people in the group.
Face masks are still required while in the museum and social distancing rules will remain in place.
