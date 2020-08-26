The Garibaldi Fire Department (GFD) is promoting two of its fire officers.
Martin McCormick, who joined the Garibaldi Fire Department in 1995, is currently the Battalion Chief for the GFD. Effective immediately, Martin will be promoted to Assistant Chief of the Garibaldi Fire Department.
Cory Perkins, who joined the GFD in 2011, is currently a fire Captain in the ranks. Effective immediately, Cory is promoted to Battalion Chief of the GFD.
Both McCormick and Perkins have put in countless time of unpaid, volunteer hours over the years to help deliver a better level of service to the people we serve. Both men have taken numerous classes and spent many sleepless nights helping our community in their time of need. Both men are outstanding individuals and well respected among their peers. If you see them in public, thank them for their service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.