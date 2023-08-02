Participants in 2022’s Garibaldi Days Parade showed their local pride in the procession through downtown on July 22. The festival also included a car show on Sunday on Biak Avenue, live music and more than 70 vendors next to the bay.

Grand Marshal Bill Hayden

Grand Marshal Bill Hayden
2023 TillaCo Rodeo Little Miss Elaina

2023 TillaCo Rodeo Little Miss Elaina
Senator Suzanne Weber

Senator Suzanne Weber
Brooke Anderson and Brynnen Blaser

Tillamook County Rodeo Queen Brooke Anderson 2023 (on pinto) & Tillamook County Rodeo Jr Miss Brynnen Blaser 2023 (on white horse)
Tilla Dairy Princess Mackenzie Mitchell

Tilla Dairy Princess Mackenzie Mitchell
Mayor Tim Hall

Mayor Tim Hall in a car owned & driven by Gary Owen
Pig ‘n Ford

Pig ‘n Ford
Garibaldi Days Car Show

Garibaldi Days Car Show
Garibaldi Days Car Show

Garibaldi Days Car Show
0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Which Tillamook County Fair activity are you most anticipating?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

Which Tillamook County Fair activity are you most anticipating?

You voted: