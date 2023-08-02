Participants in 2022’s Garibaldi Days Parade showed their local pride in the procession through downtown on July 22. The festival also included a car show on Sunday on Biak Avenue, live music and more than 70 vendors next to the bay.
Garibaldi Days Parade Photos
- Tillamook Headlight Herald
