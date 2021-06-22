It’s official. On June 14, the Garibaldi City Council voted unanimously to hold the annual Garibaldi Days celebration for two days on Saturday, July 24, and Sunday, July 25.
The 2020 event was canceled because of the pandemic. Due to the short time to plan and organize the 61st anniversary of the festival, it’s been deemed “Garibaldi Days Lite.”
Several regular activities, such as the free nighttime music concerts will not take place. However, an amazing fireworks display over Tillamook Bay is slated for that Saturday night, July 24. Competitions between the Garibaldi Fire Department volunteers and the Tillamook Bay Coast Guard Station sailors are being planned.
The highlight of the celebration is a gala parade. Efforts are underway to engage as many previous and new parade participants to make the trek down Hwy 101 and parts of the city. The parade is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. July 24.
The parade’s Grand Marshal will be Virgil Loudon, a Port of Garibaldi employee who recently retired after 32 years and who facilitated the city’s parade for many years.
This year’s Marketplace will again feature a diverse group of vendors offering a variety of crafts, jewelry, keepsakes, foods and much more.
Garibaldi Days is a proud tradition in the city of more than 800 residents. In the past, the event was organized by the former Chamber of Commerce, the Lions Club, and for the past six years, by two City employees.
“I pledged as mayor to once again include our residents in planning Garibaldi Days.” said Mayor Tim Hall. “It’s truly a celebration embraced by everyone.”
Hall reported he held a Town Hall meeting June 3 in which residents offered a number of new, good ideas like holding a Classic Car Show and a public stage for local musicians to perform during the day. He said these activities would be included.
Another suggestion was to handout a “Passport to Garibaldi” to encourage people to visit the tourist attractions Garibaldi is best known for, including the Historic Coast Guard Boat House, Garibaldi Marina, Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad, and the Garibaldi Museum, which features displays on Maritime and Coast Guard history, a coastal Native-American exhibit and a remarkable collection of historic firearms.
A number of residents also stepped up to help contact and recruit vendors and sponsors, and to serve as volunteers. More volunteers are needed and welcomed.
“Our small fishing village is excited and pleased to once again gather residents and visitors to celebrate this truly special place in Oregon,” said Hall.
For more information, or to volunteer, become a sponsor or vendor, please contact City Administrative Assistant Laura Schmidt at 503-974-8581 or laura @ci.garibaldi.or.us.
