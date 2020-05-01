As the situation related to the COVID-19 pandemic is still currently unfolding and the future of limitations is unknown at this time, Garibaldi’s Tourism Commission was faced with the difficult decision of cancelling the Garibaldi Days festival scheduled for July 24-26. They have released the following statement:
“After thoughtful consideration, the Garibaldi Tourism Commission recommended to the city council that Garibaldi Days 2020 be cancelled for the safety of our citizens and visitors amid the COVID-19 pandemic. While this was a difficult decision, we remain hopeful that we will be able to hold an alternative event once the social distancing restrictions have eased. Our commission will continue to work toward building tourism in Garibaldi. Our work is far from finished and we have the opportunity to come out of this better than we were before. Stay safe and healthy!” – Garibaldi Tourism Commission
The decision to cancel the festival was confirmed unanimously by the city council during their virtual meeting on Monday, April 20.
Garibaldi hopes to celebrate the historic Garibaldi Days Festival with the community next year in July of 2021.
