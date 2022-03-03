The Garibaldi Lions Club is happy to present the Garibaldi Crab Races 2022! The event will be held Saturday, March 12th 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, March 13th 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Old Mill Marina 210 S 3rd. Garibaldi, OR 97118. Races start at noon. Come one, come all.
Entry fee is $5 for adults, $2 for kids 6-12, kids five and under are free. This is the Garibaldi Lions Club's fundraiser in support of local sight and hearing requests and Christmas basket program.
Cash, check and card will be accepted at the door for entry fees and merchandise. Keepsake buttons will be provided which allow entry for both days of the event. No ATM on site so bring cash for the food, drink, races and raffles! Racing costs range from $1.00 to $10.00, depending on the prize and type of race.
Local merchants have generously donated items and gift certificates for prizes. The food selection will include fresh crab dinners, crab melts, seafood salads, chowder as well as hot dogs, sausage dogs, homemade desserts, chowder, homemade chicken noodle soup. Drinks include beer and wine, sodas, coffee, tea, hot chocolate and water.
There will be a raffle for a 70” Samsung Smart TV, as well as other items. The famous crab racing hoodies, t-shirts, and crab hats will be for sale to commemorate the event.
Crab racing is for the whole family, children and adults. The Grand Prize winners of the children’s races are a bicycle and helmet for each lucky boy and a girl to finish the sweepstakes. There are trophies for the First, Second, and Third place winners of the adult sweepstakes competition. First Prize not only gets bragging rights but a crisp $100 bill.
The local crabbing fleet provides the racers and cooked crab. The City of Garibaldi has generously helped with funding this event. It’s not too late to volunteer! Contact Judy Riggs at 503-317-1533 for more information.
Today’s losers are tomorrow’s lunch!
Comments : headlightreporter@countrymedia.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.