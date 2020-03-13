Organizers have announced the 35th Annual Crab Races are canceled due to coronavirus outbreak precautions placed by the state. Cooked crab to-go and merchandise such as hats and shirts will still be sold.
"We are sorry for the inconvenience but we want to be in compliance and keep our followers safe," organizers said in a press release. "Thank you for understanding and hope to see you Saturday, March 14, from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Old Mill at 210 S. Third in Garibaldi, Oregon."
For more info, contact Judy Riggs at 503-317-1533.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.