Crab races in Garibaldi

The Garibaldi Crab Races boasts to be a family friendly event good for all ages.  Prizes, community and good spirits add to the crustacean spectacle.

Organizers have announced the 35th Annual Crab Races are canceled due to coronavirus outbreak precautions placed by the state. Cooked crab to-go and merchandise such as hats and shirts will still be sold.

"We are sorry for the inconvenience but we want to be in compliance and keep our followers safe," organizers said in a press release. "Thank you for understanding and hope to see you Saturday, March 14, from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Old Mill at 210 S. Third in Garibaldi, Oregon."

For more info, contact Judy Riggs at 503-317-1533.

