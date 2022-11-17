Garibaldi comes to town

A descendant of Giuseppe Garibaldi donated a historic oil painting of the famous Italian general, patriot and revolutionary to the City of Garibaldi. The portrait was accepted on behalf of the city by Mayor Tim Hall, who had it re-framed to museum standards at his expense.
The painting will be proudly displayed in the Garibaldi Museum for residents and visitors to view until one day, says Hall, he hopes it will hang in a new City Hall. The picture, estimated to have been painted around 1860, was previously offered to the City in 2019, but the owner, David Caribaldi of Fountain Hills, Arizona, said that no one then would accept it.
