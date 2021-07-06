Garibaldi's first Porch Parade was a success this year. Participants were encouraged to decorate their front porches throughout the Fourth of July weekend with Mayor Tim Hall (who dressed the part) and Division Chief Blake Paulsen and resident artist Alina Jensen judging.

There were prizes for everyone. It was so great to see the community participate and the parade will be expanded next year.

Porch Parade

The winners are as follows:

1st Place Tracy Logue

2nd Place Coynne Corey

3rd Place Vinny and Jennifer Criswell Martinez-Ybor

Business Winner: Valerie Schumann, Berkshire-Hathaway

