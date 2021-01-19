DEFINING GAMBLING: Is it what you think it is?
Gambling is the wagering of money, or something of value, on an event with an uncertain outcome with the primary intent of winning additional money and/or material goods. For some people, gambling may become a serious problem that affects all aspects of their lives.
There are many types of gambling besides at casinos and racetracks or lottery tickets. Gambling can be done online with apps, video games, games of skill, raffles, bingo, sports betting, and card games.
When does gambling become a problem?
Problem gambling is any gambling, betting or wagering that causes family, financial, legal, emotional or other problems for the gambler and their family. Anyone who gambles can develop a gambling problem.
What are the warning signs?
· Gambling more frequently
· Borrowing money in order to gamble
· Increasing preoccupation with gambling
· Distancing or isolating from family or friends
· Unable to pay bills or cover expenses
· Chasing losses, or returning the next day to win back what was lost
· Had made repeated unsuccessful efforts to control or stop your gambling
Problem gambling is a preventable and free treatment is available. Visit: opgr.org for more about free resources to help if you or someone you know has problem with gambling.
Where can you or your loved one get help?
If you are worried that you or someone you know may be having problems related to gambling, help is available. Call the Helpline 1-877-695-4648 (MY-LIMIT) Or text 503-713-6000.
Local resources available at Tillamook Family Counseling Center at 503-842-8201.
Problem gambling prevention resources and counseling are available in Tillamook County.
To learn more about problem gambling prevention or to request a problem gambling prevention presentation for your organization, club, or business email Janeane Krongos at Janeanek@tfcc.org
