The Headlight Herald has been the main source for local readers to get news and information since 1888. Providing you with the most up-to-date and confirmed information about the coronavirus and its impact on our community is something we don’t take lightly.
Dedicated to our independence and local permanence, we will continue to serve and be part of the community, documenting factual and critical news during and after this pandemic.
Newspaper readers today are consumers who manage and inform their decisions based what news they receive, as well as when and how they get it – often through multiple platforms. The Headlight Herald with our digital and social media platforms is the largest and most trusted news source in Tillamook County.
We’re active community members and a catalyst for economic development. We’re here to document local stories and help our community. We will continue to keep you well informed as a beacon and steadfast provider of credible, accurate reporting during this trying time.
In fact, you, our valued readers and advertisers, are the reason for the success of the Headlight Herald. There are countless communities across the country, many much larger than Tillamook, that don’t have a hometown newspaper to call their own. Our clients have always responded by advertising locally, and our readers have always responded by supporting our community businesses in difficult times.
In times like these, we understand and are honored to be the stewards who have documented relevant news for more than 130 years ...
Your town, your community, your newspaper.
Frank Perea II
Publisher
