The Netarts area is a natural wonder rich in history. Friends of Netarts Bay WEBS is continuing their fall tradition and offering another installment of Stories of Netarts Past. Learn about the early tourist attractions in Oceanside as the village approaches its centennial year. Consider the challenges faced by one of Oceanside's early residents. Listen to the stories of the families whose names were given to local creeks and think about the name given to Netarts.
Grab some dinner and join the virtual presentation presented by WEBS board member, volunteer and historian, John Andersen. The event will take place at 6 p.m. Nov. 17 and will be hosted via zoom. Registration is required and can be found at www.netartsbaywebs.org/events
This event is part of the Explore Nature series of hikes, walks, paddles and outdoor adventures. Hosted by a consortium of volunteer, community and non-profit organizations, these meaningful nature-based experiences highlight the unique beauty of Tillamook County and the work being done to preserve the area’s natural resources and natural resource-based economy.
Find out more about Friends of Netarts Bay WEBS online at www.netartsbaywebs.org or by following the Facebook and Instagram pages (@netartsbaywebs) and stay connected with the Explore Nature Partnership at www.explorenaturetillamookcoast.com or on social media (@explorenature_tillamookcoast).
