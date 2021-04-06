Friends of Netarts Bay Watershed, Estuary, Beach, and Sea (WEBS), in partnership with Tillamook Bay Watershed Council and Explore Nature Series, invite you to take a virtual walk through the history of Oregon’s forests and explore the relationship between these ecosystems and wildfires. As people have become a more prominent presence on the landscape, our personal relationship with wildfire has become strained and emotionally charged. The presentation will discuss both the connection between forests and fire and the impacts on people.
“Last September brought fire very close to home for Tillamook. It generated a lot of questions and conversation,” shared Chrissy Smith, Director of Friends of Netarts Bay WEBS. “We wanted to offer an opportunity to learn about wildfire in our forests.”
The presentation will discuss how our forests are adapted to deal with fire, how forested areas recover over time, and what you can do on your property to limit risk. Presenter, Alayna Lawson of Unbridled Conservation Outreach, has first-hand experience with fire and research around forest recovery after wildfires. The presentation will explore the Riverside Fire (burned in 2020), the Eagle Creek Fire (burned in 2017), recent fires in Tillamook and along the Oregon Coast.
You can register for this event at www.netartsbaywebs.org/events.
This event is part of the Explore Nature series of hikes, walks, paddles and outdoor adventures. Hosted by a consortium of volunteer, community and non-profit organizations, these meaningful nature-based experiences highlight the unique beauty of Tillamook County and the work being done to preserve the area’s natural resources and natural resource-based economy. Find out more about Friends of Netarts Bay WEBS by following our Facebook and Instagram pages (@netartsbaywebs) and stay connected with the Explore Nature Partnership at www.explorenaturetillamookcoast.com or on social media (@explorenature_tillamookcoast).
