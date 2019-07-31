Friends of North County Recreation District, NCRD, will be selling flowers at the Friday Market in Manzanita and at the parking lot at the Manzanita Grocery & Deli on Saturday. Let people know you appreciate them and support the Friends project at the same time with a beautiful bouquet. The Friday Market is open from 4-8 p.m. Saturday sales are from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Friends Flowers are featured in a booth in the east part of the market, close to the US Bank.
You are welcome to order flowers for special occasions such as birthdays, weddings, family reunions, etc. If you have a special flower you like, stop by the booth on Friday night and they might be able to pick you a bouquet and have it at their Saturday booth.
Flowers from several local yards will be presented in beautiful bouquets with vases. Without CART’M, getting vases has been a bit difficult, so Friends is asking people to return their clean vases or leave them at The Little Apple. Clean vases are always appreciated.
All proceeds from Friends flower sales go to scholarships for programs at NCRD and towards The New Pool fund. Friends’ job is to make sure all in the community have access to programs at NCRD by providing these scholarships. If you’d like to help with a fundraiser, please contact Patty Rinehart at (503)368-6081 or Linda Makohon at (503)504-6224.
