This Friday night, July 26, Friends of North County Recreation District (NCRD) will be selling flowers at the Manzanita Farmers Market. Market times are from 4-8 p.m. Come join and support the Friends mission. Their sole mission is to raise and distribute funds to NCRD with supports NCRD’s programs, projects (including facility maintenance and/or improvements) and the New Pool.
Following the Friday night sales, Friends of NCRD will be in the parking lot of the Manzanita Grocery and Deli, on Laneda in downtown Manzanita, on Saturday morning from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Selling flowers from mid-July to mid-September is one of the fundraisers Friends depends on to raise money. They will also be selling spring blooming bulbs in mid-August. They will have pictures and prices of these flowers at their booth at both the Farmers Market and the MG&D location next week. Another fundraiser happens around Christmas time when they sell paper whites. They will have those pictured with their spring bulbs. The spring bulbs are best when planted in September, October, or early November. In the spring of 2020, they will be selling dahlia tubers.
Information about their flowers, mainly dahlias, can be had by calling Patty at 503-801-3534 or Linda at 503-504-6224. They do not take orders for special occasions.
