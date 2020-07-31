Friends of the North County Recreation District (NCRD) are back in the flower business. Flower arrangements include dahlias and greens.
Friends of NCRD would love to deliver flowers to you or someone you would like to celebrate. Cost is up to you-$10, $15, $20-you decide. They will deliver at no charge in the Nehalem Bay Area.
Deliveries are made Friday and Saturday, unless other arrangements are made. Cash or check only. Call Patty, 503-801-3534 or 503-368-6081.
Proceeds go to support NCRD projects and programs.
Check out the website: friendsofncrd.org.
