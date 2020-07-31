Dahlias
Photo: Metro Creative

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Friends of the North County Recreation District (NCRD) are back in the flower business. Flower arrangements include dahlias and greens.

Friends of NCRD would love to deliver flowers to you or someone you would like to celebrate. Cost is up to you-$10, $15, $20-you decide. They will deliver at no charge in the Nehalem Bay Area.

Deliveries are made Friday and Saturday, unless other arrangements are made. Cash or check only. Call Patty, 503-801-3534 or 503-368-6081.

Proceeds go to support NCRD projects and programs.

Check out the website: friendsofncrd.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Online Poll

How should we send our children back to school during the pandemic?

You voted:

Online Poll

How should we send our children back to school during the pandemic?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.