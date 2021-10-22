Friends of North County Recreation District is proud to announce the distribution of proceeds from Summer Flower Sales and generous donations from NCRD supporters. So far this year, Friends has funded $4,260 for 2021 quarterly scholarship requests, $2,000 toward durable outdoor garden seating for staff and community use, and nearly $4,000 for acoustic panels in the Youth Center and gymnasium. From the bounty of Summer fundraising and donations, Friends is now distributing an additional $10,000, which will cover Quarter 4 scholarships, as well as specific end-of-summer requests from six NCRD departments.
Friends’ Fall distribution includes funding for comfortable reading area furniture and educational materials for the Youth Center; dumbbells and weights for the Fitness Weight Room; and an audio system to assist instruction in the Aquatics Department. In addition, Friends is providing funding to purchase a TV/ DVD player/ cart requested by Adult Activities; outdoor equipment badly needed by the Maintenance Department; and hand railings which, in addition to enhancing access to the Performing Arts Center, will promote inclusion of the community’s diverse population. Thank you to everyone who has helped Friends fulfill both scholarship and “Wish List” requests from NCRD departments.
We greatly appreciate our supporters’ generosity and dedication to North County Recreation District and the North Coast community.
SPRING BLOOMING BULBS AND HOLIDAY POTTED AMARYLLIS BULB SALES HAVE BEGUN. For Information: Check our website friendsofncrd.org; Ask at the NCRD Welcome Center; Contact Gail @ gailmyoung@mac.com or Patty at 503-368-6081
