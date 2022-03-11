The Friends of Cape Meares Lighthouse are offering three scholarships of $2500 each.
This scholarship is available to any high school graduate and students who are currently attending college. Preference will be given to natural science majors. However, consideration will be given to all candidates.
Applications are available at the high schools and TBCC. If you have questions or would like an application, call 503-842-5742. Leave your name, phone number, and address and an application will be sent to you.
Due date for the scholarship application is April 15, 2022, postmarked.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.