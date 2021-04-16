The Friends of Cape Meares Lighthouse board announces that it will be offering three scholarships this year. The scholarship amounts have been increased to $2,500 each. The scholarships honor avid Cape Meares bird watchers, Bus and Delena Engsberg. The couple watched peregrine falcons nesting at the Cape and delighted visitors by sharing their knowledge as well as their telescope.
Bus authored "Amelia" which tracked the life of one particular female falcon who was first noted as a young bird, but returned to the Cape to raise multiple broods. One notable photograph, captured by Bus, showed a bald eagle turned upside down in flight, talons extended , to ward off an attack by one of the resident falcons. Bus, now deceased since 2014, was a WWII US Army veteran. His wife, Delena, resides at Five Rivers.
Call 503-842-5742 for an application. Preference will be given to natural science majors. However, considerations will be given to all applicants.
Deadline for applications is May 1, postmarked.
