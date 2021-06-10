Please congratulate the Friends of Cape Meares 2021 three scholarship winners:
Jacob Waldron graduated in 2020; and is enrolled at the optometry school at Pacific University.
Kellen Shelley graduated in 2020 and is in his second year at Oregon State University in Agricultural Sciences.
Karissa Hademann graduated in 2021 and will be a freshman at Oregon State University in Natural Resources.
