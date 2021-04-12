Leslie Vipond, Youth Center director, recognized a problem and envisioned its solution. The children of North Tillamook County attend a variety of programs, camps and other learning activities in the Youth Center and Gymnasium at North County Recreation District (NCRD).
These spaces, with their high ceilings and reverberating walls, create a problem with communication and verbal instruction, especially for children with sensory processing disorders and special needs. The solution, Vipond realized, is adding acoustic panels, which reduce echoes and provide vocal clarity for a better learning environment.
When a grant application for the acoustic panels was denied, Friends of NCRD funded the $3,875 project and added an additional $500 for books and educational materials focusing on diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility. The panel project, now underway, also benefits the larger community. NCRD hosts a variety of activities in these spaces: Fitness Center classes, community events/programs, sports practices/games, and summer camps.
This Youth Department project is just one example of the North County Recreation District’s programs and projects which Friends of NCRD supports. Friends provide scholarships for the Youth Department, Fitness Center, and Aquatic Program, and support the Performing Arts Center, New Pool, and Pickle Ball Club.
WE INVITE YOU TO JOIN US
The MISSION of Friends of NCRD is to raise and distribute funds which promote and support North County Recreation District’s programs and projects. We fundraise though summer flower sales, fall and winter bulb sales, and a spring plant sale. We hold raffles and rummage sales; we apply for grants that fit the needs of NCRD’s programs and projects. Every dollar we raise benefits NCRD. To meet our mission, we rely on Friends Board members and volunteers.
This is where YOU come in! If you’re new to the North County area and are looking for a way to make a difference in our community - or if you’ve been here a while and now have time to support NCRD - we invite you to join us. Join Friends of NCRD and make a difference!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.