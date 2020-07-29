Searching for something grown or made by a local? Farmers markets are the ultimate stop.
With the spreading COVID-19 virus, all farmers markets ask visitors to maintain social distancing, refraining from touching items, use hand sanitizer, and wear a mask when unable to social distance from vendors and other shoppers.
Ask about using your SNAP benefits. Many local Farmer’s Markets use SNAP Match. For every $1 you spend through EBT, you get matched an additional $1 up to $10 in extra SNAP currency to spend on fresh fruits and vegetables, honey, cut herbs, nuts and mushrooms, baked goods, eggs and more.
Astoria Farmers Market
Astoria Sunday Market features up to 200 vendors each week offering locally-made products that have been hand-crafted, grown, created or gathered by the farmers, craftspeople and artisans featured each week.
The Astoria Sunday Market is held on 12th Street from Commercial to Exchange; open Sundays from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. The Market will run through the second Sunday in October.
There is typically ample street parking within three blocks of the market. Parking lots are located at Sunset Empire Transit District (10th & Marine).
For more information, visit: www.astoriasundaymarket.com
Seaside Farmers Market
The Seaside Farmer’s Market is held at 1120 Broadway in Seaside on Wednesdays from 2 – 6 p.m. through September.
This season, shoppers are asked to consume all takeout food off of the market’s premises.
Vendors this season include: Blackberry Bog Farm, Gompers Distillery, and Sasquatch Sandwich Shop.
For more information, visit: seasidemarket.org
Manzanita Farmers Market
The market has recently moved to a new location: the Rex Champ Field on Hwy 101. Customers are encouraged to pre-order their purchases online at www.manzanitafarmersmarket.com in order to cut down on time spent within the market. Purchased items can then be picked up from each vendor. There is a one-way traffic flow round the Market.
Vendors include: River City Flower Farm, Gingifer’s Kitchen, Moon River Farm and Salmonberry Commons.
For more information visit: www.manzanitafarmersmarket.com
Tillamook Farmers Market
On the corner of Laurel Avenue and Second Street in downtown Tillamook, find an old-fashioned farmers market with locally-grown produce, hand-made and artisan gifts, baked goods, live music and activities for kids.
Vendors include: Pacific Restaurant, the Berry Patch Girls, Brickyard Farms, and Rising Tides Baking Company.
Every Saturday from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. through September.
For more information visit: tillamookchamber.org/Tillamook-Farmers-Market/
Neskowin Farmers Market
The Neskowin Farmer’s Market is at a new location for the 2020 season: Neskowin Valley School, 10005 Slab Creek Road.
The Market is held Saturdays 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. through September.
To allow for social distancing, the market is currently restricted to farm and food vendors. Know a craft vendor in the area? Consider reaching out and supporting them. You may be able to coordinate with crafters to pick up goods at the market; contact them to make arrangements.
Vendors at the market include: Nestucca Bay Creamery, C and K Orchards, and Walker Farms.
For more information, visit: neskowinfarmersmarket.com
The Cannon Beach Farmer’s Market and Garibaldi Night Market have been canceled this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.