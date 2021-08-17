Margaret Rowland, with produce she grew here in Rockaway Beach, and delivered to the Oregon Food Bank – Tillamook County Services Friday, Aug. 13.
There are three large lawn bags, two smaller bags, and gigantic broccoli and cabbages, estimated to be about 50 pounds total
Rowland and husband Art LaFrance did this last year and were most welcome, since people really like fresh produce from gardens. They also did this last fall during the fires at emergency depots in Estacada. They would encourage other gardeners to do the same.
Rowland is a retired family doctor and an avid gardener.
"We greatly appreciate the local farmers and gardeners throughout Tillamook County who donate their fresh harvest to Oregon Food Bank Tillamook County Services and the food pantries and meal sites that serve our community," Oregon Food Bank Tillamook County Manager Mis Carlson-Swanson told the Headlight Herald.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.