Tillamook YMCA

Whether you’re looking to get your heartrate pumping in a fun, high energy Zumba or Aerobics class, build muscle in Strength Train Together, or unwind during Restorative Yoga or Tai Chi – there’s something for everyone when it comes to the classes offered at the Tillamook Family YMCA. If you’re curious about trying something new (especially as we all move inside when the rain starts) you’ll find that the Y has a range of options when it comes to memberships, including day passes or short-term passes for checking out classes before joining with a full membership.

And in even better news, the Tillamook Family YMCA also has financial assistance available to help make memberships and programs available to everyone, regardless of income. Plus, there are several specific programs and classes that are free to eligible community members! As pointed out by Restorative Pilates instructor, Shannon Lesnevich, PT, DPT, “These classes and programs are a great opportunity to improve and maintain your health and wellness. They are taught by experts in the field, convenient and motivating.”

