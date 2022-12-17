Whether you’re looking to get your heartrate pumping in a fun, high energy Zumba or Aerobics class, build muscle in Strength Train Together, or unwind during Restorative Yoga or Tai Chi – there’s something for everyone when it comes to the classes offered at the Tillamook Family YMCA. If you’re curious about trying something new (especially as we all move inside when the rain starts) you’ll find that the Y has a range of options when it comes to memberships, including day passes or short-term passes for checking out classes before joining with a full membership.
And in even better news, the Tillamook Family YMCA also has financial assistance available to help make memberships and programs available to everyone, regardless of income. Plus, there are several specific programs and classes that are free to eligible community members! As pointed out by Restorative Pilates instructor, Shannon Lesnevich, PT, DPT, “These classes and programs are a great opportunity to improve and maintain your health and wellness. They are taught by experts in the field, convenient and motivating.”
Check out the YMCA catalog descriptions of the classes that are free for seniors and those with disabilities (with no YMCA membership required):
- Common Core: Core stabilization and strengthening for abdominal and low back muscle groups to support functional movement and injury prevention. Class includes a variety of activities including body weight only, Yoga, Pilates and weighted workouts. Modifications for intensity level and equipment options provided.
- Enhanced Fitness: Focus on dynamic cardiovascular exercise, strength training, balance, and flexibility--everything older adults need to maintain health and function as they age. In a typical class, participants will experience: a 5-minute warm up to get the blood flowing to the muscles; a 20-minute aerobic workout that gets participants moving, or a walking workout to lively music the class chooses; a 20-minute strength training workout with weights for each individual’s needs; a 5-minute cool down; a 10-minute stretching workout to keep the muscles flexible. Balance exercises throughout the class.
- Qigong: Moving for Better Health & Tai Chi / Qigong: In addition to the recognized physiological and cognitive benefits of the practice of Tai Chi, this class improves strength, balance and coordination. Movements involve weight bearing and non-weight bearing stances, proper body alignment and coordinated movements conducted in a continuous, circular flowing motion.
- Tai Chi: Moving for Better Balance - Beginner: Continuous instruction on basic tai chi fundamentals, using flowing motion to improve strength, balance and coordination. Movements are both weight bearing and non-weight bearing and focus on proper body alignment.
There are also wellness programs and workshops offered throughout the year for free for eligible community members. If you’re wondering when the next cohort will be starting for the following programs, contact Kelly Benson at 503-842-9622 x 111 or kbenson@tillamookymca.org.
- Otago Exercise Program: 8-week (or more) home-based fall prevention program focused on exercises to strengthen legs and improve balance. In-home services are scheduled with a fall-prevention certified personal fitness trainer. Free for seniors, those with chronic disease, and/or those with a disability.
- Living Well with Chronic Pain: 6-week workshop to learn strategies for coping and managing chronic pain. Free for seniors and/or those with chronic pain.
- Living Well with Chronic Disease: 6-week workshop to learns skills for managing chronic conditions and improve your lifestyle one step at a time. Free for anyone with a chronic disease.
- Living Well with Diabetes: 6-week workshop to learn skills in managing diabetes and prevent complications (including improving nutrition, exercise habits, and emotions). Free for those with diabetes.
- National Diabetes Prevention Program: 12-month program led by a trained lifestyle coach to make lasting lifestyle change through improving overall health, increasing activity, and reducing stress. Free for those who are prediabetic.
For more community education classes, including fitness programs offered at North County Recreation District (NCRD), check out the Tillamook Bay Community College course catalog which is mailed to every address in the county and can be found at TBCC and local libraries. These community education classes can also be found online at MyTBCC Home > Home > Search for Courses and then filtering the department to “community education” and filtering the division to “no credit”.
