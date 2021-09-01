The Oregon Shores Conservation Coalition is celebrating its 50th anniversary year with a series of online talks from far-flung experts, addressing the coming challenges of the next 50 years.
On Wednesday, Sept. 8, at 8 p.m., Oregon Shores is hosting a webinar by leading marine ecologist Mark Carr of the Long Marine Lab at the University of California at Santa Cruz. Dr. Carr’s topic is “Preparing for a Changing Coastal Ocean.” The talk is free and open to all.
To register for this event, go to https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hs6gTtF_RcyJ_XWu0KL1eg
Mark Carr is a professor in and chair of UCSC’s Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology, and an expert on coastal and marine ecosystems. His lab focuses on understanding the structure and dynamics of populations and communities of nearshore marine organisms and their ecosystems. The underlying themes of this research are two-fold; firstly, to further our conceptual understanding of marine populations and communities by conducting empirical studies motivated by the evolving theory for these systems, and secondly, to apply these concepts to fisheries and conservation problems in innovative ways.
More recently, Carr’s lab has developed a broader ecosystem-wide interest in kelp forest ecosystems as part of its role in the Partnership for Interdisciplinary Studies of Coastal Oceans (PISCO, a branch of which is also based at Oregon State University). His lab has a growing interest in coastal salmonid ecology, and is exploring ways to apply such basic ecological information to the conservation of marine species and management of their fisheries.
Dr. Carr will explore the changes we are seeing in the nearshore ocean today, and consider how marine ecosystems may change in the future under the impacts of climate change, loss of kelp habitat, and other factors. His talk isn't so much about fisheries management as how climate change will impact species and ecosystems that support coastal communities and how we think about preparing for that.
