The 8th Annual Give Seeds a Chance: Seed Exchange, like every other live event in recent times, will not be a live event.
Instead, Ashley Mersereau and Justin Bailie, owners of Wild Coast Goods, have generously offered a space in their store in downtown Nehalem to house a collection of free seeds.
The Tillamook Library and Oregon Food Bank have received their annual shipment of seed packets from various companies and these flower, herb and vegetable seeds will be available free for people to take. Individuals can also bring in seeds to share if they desire. Please be sure to label them with variety and date. As seen on a free “little box” of food stuffs in Manzanita: “Take what you need, give what you can.”
The free seeds will be available from Saturday, Feb 6, until Sunday, Feb 28.
Wild Coast Goods is located at 35870 7th St. Nehalem and is open Thursday through Sun from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 503-468-6887 wildcoastgoods.com
The annual Give Seeds a Chance: Seed Exchange and MORE, is a program of Fulcrum Community Resources who has partnered in the past with the White Clover Grange, the Nehalem Bay Garden Club and Food Roots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.