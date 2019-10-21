Northwest Regional Child Care Resource and Referral and Northwest Early Learning Hub, partner programs of Northwest Regional Education Service District, are sponsoring four free screenings of No Small Matter, a 2018 documentary about the importance of early childhood education.
The purpose of these events it to help promote the importance of birth to age 5 education in Clatsop, Columbia and Tillamook counties. There are not currently enough child care providers in these counties to meet the need, so parents are often left with sub-par or patchwork options.
The screenings will take place this month in St. Helens, Astoria, Clatskanie, and Tillamook. Showing information (all screenings are from 6-8:30 p.m.) is below. Discussions will follow every screening.
Wednesday, Oct. 16: The Columbia Center (375 S 18th St. A St. Helens, OR 97051)
Thursday, Oct. 17: Clatskanie People’s Utility District (495 E Columbia River Hwy Clatskanie, OR 97016)
Thursday, Oct. 24: Port of Tillamook Bay (4000 Blimp Blvd Tillamook OR 97141)
Wednesday, Oct. 30: Clatsop County Community College (Room 219, 1651 Lexington Ave Astoria, OR 97103)
No Small Matter is the first feature documentary to explore the most overlooked, underestimated and powerful force for change in America today: early childhood education. Through poignant stories and surprising humor, the film lays out the overwhelming evidence for the importance of the first five years and reveals how our failure to act on that evidence has resulted in an everyday crisis for American families and a slow-motion catastrophe for the country.
