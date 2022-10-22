Dr. Sally Hacker in the field.

Dr. Sally Hacker in the field.

Coast-lovers and plant-lovers everywhere are invited to attend a free webinar, “Plant Life of the Oregon Dunes: Past, Present & Future,” on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 6 p.m. The speakers for this online event, sponsored by the CoastWatch program of the Oregon Shores Conservation Coalition, are Dr. Sally Hacker and Ian Silvernail.

Oregon’s dune ecosystems host a variety of plants including sand verbena and sea rockets. However, dunes are visibly dominated by grasses. Nearly a century ago, two non-native invasive dune grasses (European beachgrass, Ammophila arenaria, and American beachgrass, A. breviligulata) were intentionally planted along the Pacific coast to stabilize sand and build foredunes. One of the consequences of the introduction of these grasses is a changing plant community and the decline of native plants. Sally Hacker will open the presentation with a brief history of dunes and the invasion of beachgrasses and its consequences. 

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

What is your costume choice for Halloween?

You voted:

Online Poll

What is your costume choice for Halloween?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.