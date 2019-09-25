Tillamook County Cultural Coalition (TCCC) will be hosting a Free Grant Writing Workshop on Wednesday, September 25th from 6:00 to 8:00pm in the Copeland Room at the Tillamook Public Library. This workshop will provide information to TCCC grant applicants, to assist them in preparing grant applications. Interested participants planning to attend should RVSP prior to day of workshop, to: cava02@centurylink.net.
TCCC, on behalf of the Oregon Cultural Trust, is soliciting requests from Tillamook County citizens and organizations interested in obtaining grant funding to develop projects that celebrate the arts, humanities, and heritage of our county.
To be considered for an FY20 TCCC Grant, projects must address one or more of the following: cultural education, community arts, heritage, the environment, and/or traditions.
To be eligible, grant applicants must be an individual(s), a non-profit organization, or a governmental organization. Individuals must be residents of Tillamook County and organizations must maintain registered headquarters in Tillamook County. Priority will be given to activities that will benefit a significant number of Tillamook County residents.
Free TCCC Grant Writing Workshop
Wednesday, September 25th, 6:00 – 8:00pm
Tillamook Public Library, 1716 3rd Street, Tillamook, OR
Copeland Room (first floor)
TCCC Grant applications are due October 25, 2019.
Grants funded in the past have ranged from $500 to $2,000. Recipients of the 2019 awards include: Bay City Arts Center, City of Tillamook, Garibaldi Cultural Heritage Initiative, Lower Nehalem Community Trust, North Oregon Coast Symphony, Padres Unidos, Rockaway Beach Lion’s Club, and Tillamook Estuaries Partnership.
Grant applications are due: October 25, 2019. Detailed information about TCCC and the grant application are available at: http://www.tcpm.org/tccc.htm. Questions may be directed to TCCC at TillamookCCC@gmail.com.
Applications will be reviewed and applicants will be notified of funding decisions in early December.
